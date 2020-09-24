ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading Up 6.3%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). Approximately 127,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 515,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ThinkSmart in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.01.

In other ThinkSmart news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

