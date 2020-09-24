Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tidewater’s earnings. Tidewater reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tidewater will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tidewater.

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

NYSE SII traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $893.18 million and a P/E ratio of 79.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tidewater’s payout ratio is currently 2,250.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

