Tilray (TLRY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.81 Tilray Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.49

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tilray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 171.77%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 113.55%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

