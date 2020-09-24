TrueDeck Market Capitalization Reaches $221,664.43 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $221,664.43 and $32,065.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

