Truegame 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,927.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $170,073.36 and approximately $6,927.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.04550012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

