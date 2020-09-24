Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 823.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:UDG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 739 ($9.66). 422,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 680.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

