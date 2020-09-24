Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $315.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $319.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $317.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

