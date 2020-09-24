UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,789.71

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $56,789.71 and $192.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 79.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048316 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.