Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $75.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.69.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Uniqure alerts:

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.