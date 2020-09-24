Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of Unisync Corp (TSE:UNI) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million and a P/E ratio of -32.63.

Unisync Company Profile (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

