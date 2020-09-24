Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 360,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 517,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

