USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.60. 4,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

