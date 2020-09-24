USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $39.88. 7,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

