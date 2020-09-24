USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $39.88. 7,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit