Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $85,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,548. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $5,533,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 84,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.28. 466,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,845. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.