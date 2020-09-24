Veles (VLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $240,954.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $75,624.69 and $240,954.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.91 or 0.03236582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.02008930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00418218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00874206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00508058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,376,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,294 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.