VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY)’s stock price were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

