VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

