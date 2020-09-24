VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

