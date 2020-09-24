VeriCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $181,712.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.51 or 0.99773763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00166993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,080,996 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

