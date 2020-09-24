Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.57 ($6.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 387 ($5.06). 243,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.15.

In related news, insider Patrick André sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16), for a total transaction of £55,544.90 ($72,579.25).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

