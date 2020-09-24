ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 13,541,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,043. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

