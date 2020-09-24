Vitae Market Capitalization Reaches $52.19 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00025008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $52.19 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003534 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003744 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

