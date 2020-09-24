Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $116.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.45.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

