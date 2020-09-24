WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) Trading Down 0.8%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

