WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

