WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL) rose 16.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 916,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 556,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

