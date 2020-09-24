WINk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $1.58 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.