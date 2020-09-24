WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 2%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 20,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

