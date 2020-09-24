WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.41. 48,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 141,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 60.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 130.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 443,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,568 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 316,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 287,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 417.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.