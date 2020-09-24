WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.80. 11,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

