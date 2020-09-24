WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.80. 11,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit