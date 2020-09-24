WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Down 2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.10. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.