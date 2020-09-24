X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 4,214.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

