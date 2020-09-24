Xaya (CHI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $84,799.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,247,552 coins and its circulating supply is 44,105,425 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.