Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 258,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.