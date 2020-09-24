Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.29 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.23 ($0.15). Approximately 26,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.17 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

