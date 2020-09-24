Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. Capitala Finance reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

CPTA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,636. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

