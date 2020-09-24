Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report $5.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year sales of $33.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

