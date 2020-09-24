Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post $104.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the lowest is $103.39 million. Plug Power posted sales of $56.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $302.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.74 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $389.52 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $427.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,064,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,114,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,310,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,060.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,688,755 shares of company stock worth $28,729,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

