Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will post sales of $10.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.27 billion. Progressive posted sales of $9.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.43 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.54 billion to $47.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.20. 1,810,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,395. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,783. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

