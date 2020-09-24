Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 18,110,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,657,563. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $31,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

