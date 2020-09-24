Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GDS reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 1,371,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,162. GDS has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.