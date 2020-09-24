Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.48 billion. Aecom posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

ACM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 1,058,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,226. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aecom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aecom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aecom (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.