Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Calix reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 488,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,690. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

