Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $134.20 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $129.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $518.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $536.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.90 million, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $568.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

HOPE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 897,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,997. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $894.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 139.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

