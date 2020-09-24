Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRET. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after buying an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 129,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.13. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.