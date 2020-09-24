Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $64.96. 2,650,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

