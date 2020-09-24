Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $12.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $26.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,152.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $19.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,229.28. The company had a trading volume of 238,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,001.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

