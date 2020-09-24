Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $939.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 269,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

