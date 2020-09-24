Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 128.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 27.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $15,705,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 504,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

