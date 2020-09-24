Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.72 and the highest is $4.49. W W Grainger posted earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $15.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.21.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.48. 176,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,571. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $371.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.